PICS: Beauty fans step out to celebrate Clarins’ latest launch

Beauty lovers ventured to The Cliff Townhouse to learn about the latest skincare venture

Irish influencers, media personalities and models stepped out yesterday afternoon to attend the launch of the latest skincare must-have from Clarins.

The lunch, which took place at Dublin’s Cliff Townhouse, was attended by well known faces including Celia Holman Lee, Avila Lipsett, Aoife Walsh and her mother Philomena.

Vanessa Butler, Melanie Morris and Cathy O’Connor were also guests on the day.

The brand and attendees were celebrating the launch of Nutri-Lumière – the new ‘pro ageing’ skincare range from Clarins.

The range promises to be a “celebration of mature women who are not defined by age.”