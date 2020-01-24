The Duchess of Sussex is reported to open up about leaving the royal family

Meghan Markle reportedly set to appear on The Ellen Show

Meghan Markle will reportedly appear on The Ellen DeGeneres show.

The Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry are set to step down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family.

The couple, along with their son Archie will split their time between the U.K and North America.

A source at the Ellen show confirmed to the MailOnline: “Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That’s been in the works for quite some time now.”

“Ellen getting the first shot at an in-depth interview is surely going to put Oprah’s – (and Gayle King’s) nose out of joint,” a source told them.

“After all, Oprah wooed Meghan’s mother by having her spend the day in Montecito, wrangled an invite to the wedding and has been pretty vocal in her support of the couple’s decision to break away,” they added.

A friend close to Meghan told the publication “[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomizes authenticity. [Meghan] feels like they are kindred spirits.”

Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi visited the couple in London last summer after they welcomed their first child Archie.

“I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world,” she later remarked on her show.