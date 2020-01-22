Love Island bombshell Luke Trotman has a surprising link to Meghan Markle

Two new boys are set to enter the villa

At the end of tonight’s Love Island episode, fans were surprised with the announcement of two new male bombshells.

One of the newcomers, Luke T, might be in South Africa to find love, but he has a surprising link to royalty back home.

The self-proclaimed “smiley” 22-year-old says his claim to fame revolves around his mum.

Mum Beverly sings with The Kingdom Choir – who provided the religious music at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“My mum was on The X Factor in 2007. She’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience,” he said, in his Love Island entrance interview. However, he said his mum wasn’t one of the performers who sang at the May wedding. “She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now… but she didn’t perform at Meghan and Harry’s wedding!” he said.

At the time of their nuptials, The Kingdom Choir were announced to accompany the musicians performing at the ceremony.

Choir leader Karen Gibson said at the time: “The Kingdom Choir is truly honoured to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment.”

