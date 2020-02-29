Katy Perry opens up about her plans for her wedding to Orlando Bloom

"It's not about the party..."

Katy Perry has revealed that she is completely “chill” when it comes to planning her wedding to actor Orlando Bloom.

The couple got together in 2016 before splitting in 2017, and rekindled their romance in 2018 before becoming engaged in 2019.

Gracing the cover of Sunday’s Stellar magazine in Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Katy discussed her wedding plans.

“I call myself a ‘bridechilla’ as opposed to a ‘bridezilla’,” she joked.

“Orlando and I are united with our approach.”

“It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard.”

“Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self,” she added.

Katy previously revealed that she looks up to Orlando as a spiritual leader, and described how they “pull the poison out” of one another.

“When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable,” she told Vogue India.

“I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando,” she said.

“It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”