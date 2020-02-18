Home Top Story All the winners at the 2020 BRIT Awards

All the winners at the 2020 BRIT Awards

The awards ceremony took place tonight in London

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Instagram

The 2020 Brit Awards took place in London tonight, and some of the biggest names in music here honoured.

The awards ceremony was once again hosted by the hilarious Jack Whitehall, and was broadcast live on Virgin Media Three and YouTube.

A host of major stars performed on the night – including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy.

Aside from the performances, plenty of worth winners took home awards on the night. Check out the full list of winners below:

Male Solo Artist Of The Year

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – WINNER

Female Solo Artist Of The Year

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – WINNER
Mahalia

Group Of The Year

Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D Block Europe
Foals – WINNER

New Artist Of The Year

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender

Song Of The Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved – WINNER
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Tom Walker – Just You And I

Album Of The Year

Dave – Psychodrama – WINNER
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, The Creator

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Ray
Lizzo

