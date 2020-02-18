All the winners at the 2020 BRIT Awards

The 2020 Brit Awards took place in London tonight, and some of the biggest names in music here honoured.
The awards ceremony was once again hosted by the hilarious Jack Whitehall, and was broadcast live on Virgin Media Three and YouTube.
A host of major stars performed on the night – including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy.
Aside from the performances, plenty of worth winners took home awards on the night. Check out the full list of winners below:
Male Solo Artist Of The Year
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – WINNER
Female Solo Artist Of The Year
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – WINNER
Mahalia
Group Of The Year
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D Block Europe
Foals – WINNER
New Artist Of The Year
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song Of The Year
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved – WINNER
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Tom Walker – Just You And I
Album Of The Year
Dave – Psychodrama – WINNER
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, The Creator
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Ray
Lizzo