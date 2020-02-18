The awards ceremony took place tonight in London

All the winners at the 2020 BRIT Awards

The 2020 Brit Awards took place in London tonight, and some of the biggest names in music here honoured.

The awards ceremony was once again hosted by the hilarious Jack Whitehall, and was broadcast live on Virgin Media Three and YouTube.

A host of major stars performed on the night – including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy.

Aside from the performances, plenty of worth winners took home awards on the night. Check out the full list of winners below:

Male Solo Artist Of The Year

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy – WINNER

Female Solo Artist Of The Year

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel – WINNER

Mahalia

Group Of The Year

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D Block Europe

Foals – WINNER

New Artist Of The Year

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi – WINNER

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song Of The Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved – WINNER

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Tom Walker – Just You And I

Album Of The Year

Dave – Psychodrama – WINNER

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, The Creator

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Ray

Lizzo