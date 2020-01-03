A look back at Saoirse Ronan’s BEST red carpet looks ahead of The Golden Globes

Saoirse is tipped to pick up a best performance award this weekend

A look back at Saoirse Ronan’s BEST red carpet looks ahead of...

Saoirse Ronan is set to attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5th.

The Irish actress had her fifth Globe nomination this year – this time for her portrayal of Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women classic.

If Saoirse’s past red carpet looks are anything to go by, we’re in for a sartorial treat when she arrives at the awards:

Her 2019 Golden Globes look

SAOIRSE RONAN LET ME DIE FOR YOU #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SmWQNSJZFh — jade loves matthias (@successiononhbo) January 7, 2019

Saoirse stole the show when she rocked up in the nude-effect metallic dress.

The star presented the award for Best Actor in a Comedy on the night.

Pretty in pink at the Oscars

Saoirse Ronan is pretty in pink in @CalvinKlein at the #Oscars. See more from the red carpet: https://t.co/qz1tL8NN7R pic.twitter.com/GEp2KH0MtT — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) March 5, 2018

Saoirse rocked the Oscars red carpet in 2018 in a modern pink sheath dress.

The Calvin Klein By Appointment garment featured a huge statement bow at the back.

Saoirse finished the look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

The statement lip look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saoirse Una Ronan 🍀 fan page (@saoirseronan_fashion) on Mar 31, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

Saoirse rocked a striking dark lip look at the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2018.

A big fan of neutral tones, Saoirse chose a wrap style dress embellished with intricate beading by Michael Kors.

The perfect neutral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saoirse Una Ronan 🍀 fan page (@saoirseronan_fashion) on Mar 24, 2019 at 11:50am PDT



Saoirse wore this stunning pinkish nude, figure hugging gown to the Tony Awards in New York City in 2016.

Proving that less is more, the neutral tone and shape of the dress were perfectly complimented by her lightly textured up-do.

The suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chic Celeb (@chicceleb) on Apr 22, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Saoirse chose this nude suit to attend The Seagull Premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

She complimented the Michael Kors suit with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a sleek hairstyle.

The Met Gala moment

ok but WHAT A MOMENT saoirse ronan at the met gala pic.twitter.com/tZJEvveGoq — romi (@lauriechalamett) September 26, 2019

Saoirse attended the 2019 Met Gala in style – choosing a bespoke Gucci gown.

The worthy-of-a-queen gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saoirse Una Ronan 🍀 fan page (@saoirseronan_fashion) on Apr 9, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

Saoirse attended European premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in London in the sweeping white dress in December 2018.

The gown was straight off the designer runway, from the Spring 2019 collection by Carolina Herrera. Saoirse completed the look with sky-high silver platform heels.

The red carpet jumpsuit

Saoirse Ronan attends the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/8FuaFQlWgk — We Heart Saoirse (@weheartsaoirse) October 28, 2019

Not one for sticking to a classic gown, Saoirse opted for a gorgeous jumpsuit at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles in October 2019.

She rocked a monochrome gingham jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. The look featured wide-leg trousers and dramatic statement sleeves.