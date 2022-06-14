YouTuber Tanya Burr reveals she’s expecting her first child with mystery boyfriend

Tanya Burr has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

The popular YouTuber shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, by posting a black and white photo of her baby bump.

She captioned the photo: “We love you so much already little 🥜.”

The 33-year-old has refused to reveal the identity of her baby’s father, as she previously vowed to keep her partner’s name secret because she felt she “overshared” parts of her life in the past.

Tanya went through a very public divorce back in 2019 with Jim Chapman, another YouTuber.

Through social media, the vlogger has shared glimpses of her boyfriend, but has never shown his face or shared his name.

She told The Telegraph of her relationship last year: “I’m very loved up. It’s very exciting”.

“I overshared at the beginning [of my online career] without realising the effect it would have, so I really reined it in.”

“I’ve been quite private for a few years now and my audience are used to it, so they don’t expect anything any more”.