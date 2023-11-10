Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal differences on where their kids should attend school

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed differences on where their kids should attend school.

The Irish presenter and the former Made In Chelsea star tied the knot in 2018, and are parents to three children – Theodore, 5, Gigi, 3, and Otto, 1.

During a new interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, the pair discussed their thoughts on boarding school.

Vogue was asked whether her children would follow in Spencer’s footsteps and enroll in boarding school, as he attending the posh Eton College.

The mother-of-three shook her head and replied: “I’d love my kids not to go to boarding school. It’ll be up to them.”

“My little brother went to boarding school and loved it, but I’d prefer them to go to a day school.”

“I see people lining their kids up, getting tutors, and to me it’s too early. They’re babies,” the Dublin native explained.

Spencer wasn’t quite on the same page, as he admitted: “Our opinions at this stage are slightly different, but I had a great time at Eton.”

“Boarding school can be great for your independence, but it depends on the character of the child.”

“If Vogue feels strongly about it we’ll discuss it, but that’s for the future,” the TV personality added.