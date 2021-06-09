Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for a very special reason

Victoria Beckham has reunited with the Spice Girls for a very special reason.

The fashion designer has teamed up with Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Geri Horner to raise money for akt charity – which aims to combat LGBQT+ youth homelessness.

Taking to Instagram today, the former bandmates promoted a Spice Girls themed Pride t-shirt, which is being sold through victoriabeckham.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria shared photos of them all wearing the t-shirt, which says: “PROUD AND WANNABE YOUR LOVER.”

The 47-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Happy #PrideMonth from me and the @spicegirls! I’m so excited to share this year’s Pride T-shirt with you!”

“For the third year in a row we’ve partnered with the wonderful @aktcharity, this year with a special Wannabe T-shirt. 100% of the proceeds go to akt, to continue funding the amazing work they do to combat LGBQT+ youth homelessness in the UK.”

“Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by akt (@aktcharity)

“The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life!”

“The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I’m so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year. #pride2021 @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @therealgerihalliwell.”