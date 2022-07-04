Victoria Beckham pens sweet tribute to husband David on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham has penned a sweet tribute to her husband David on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The Spice Girls star and the former footballer tied the knot at Dublin’s Luttrellstown Castle on July 4th, 1999.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning to mark their anniversary, Posh shared a sweet snap of her and her hubby laughing.

She captioned the post: “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last 😂 “

“Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕”

David also took to Instagram to share a clip from an old interview, in which he admitted he wasn’t into the Spice Girls when he met his wife, but he was into Posh.

He captioned the post: “No but I was into Posh🖤.. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh ❤️”

“Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you , we all love you ❤️”

Posh and Becks share four children together – Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10.