TOWIE star James Argent ‘takes MAJOR step’ in relationship with 18-year-old actress Stella Turian

TOWIE star James Argent has reportedly taken a major step in his relationship with 18-year-old actress Stella Turian.

The 34-year-old and the Italian beauty went public with their romance back in September, after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Marbella.

It has now been reported that Stella could potentially move to the UK, after recently meeting James’ parents.

An insider told The UK Sun: “Stella arrived in Essex on Friday night, and has already met James’ parents and his mates.”

“They all think she’s great, and everyone is just so pleased to see James so happy; no one has seen him smile like this in years, and he’s in a really good place at the moment.”

“Stella is enjoying her trip, especially because it means she gets to spend time with James. No one would be surprised if she’d moved over at some point in the not too distant future to be with him.”

“Things have moved really quickly between them. At first James was worried about what people might think about the 15-year age gap.”

“But no-one cares, and neither do James or Stella now. They’re just looking forward to a future together.”

It is understood that James and Stella met while he was in Mykonos attending a friend’s wedding, and the couple have been inseparable since.

Stella stars in the film Infiniti, which screened at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

James’ romance with the Italian actress marks his first public relationship since his split from his on-off girlfriend and former TOWIE co-star Gemma Collins.