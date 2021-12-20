TOWIE star Demi Sims debuts new look after getting lip filler dissolved

Demi Sims has debuted her new look, after getting her lip filler dissolved.

The 25-year-old took to TikTok on Sunday to show off her new lips to her 204.3K followers.

The TOWIE star captioned the video: “Me looking in the mirror after having my lip filler dissolved.”

Demi used audio from festive film Love Actually in the clip, where Keira Knightley’s character says: “I look quite pretty.”

The TV personality also shared before and after photos of her lips to her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “Good morning, so I’ve had all of my lip filler dissolved, I have had my lips done for a year and half because I was waiting for them to dissolve naturally but it was taking ages!”

“So I decided to get them dissolved and now these are my natural lips. I’m so happy.”

Fans took to the comment section of Demi’s TikTok video to compliment her on her new look.

One wrote: “I love that girls are doing this! Like whatever makes you happy but honestly you look gorge without it.”

Another commented: “Soooo much better… you’re a natural beauty!”