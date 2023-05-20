Top Gear staff ‘suffering with PTSD’ after witnessing Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash

Top Gear staff are said to be “suffering with PTSD” after witnessing Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash.

The incident occurred at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey last December.

At the time, it was reported at the time that the former professional cricketer’s injuries were not life-threatening; however, it has been reported that the 44-year-old was left “psychologically traumatised” by the incident.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the accident and the aftermath of witnessing Freddie’s injuries has had a “significant effect” on Top Gear employees, which is preventing them from returning to work.

A source told the publication: “The scenes were awful, something you would truly want to unsee. The idea of returning to do that kind of work again for some people is just too much.”

While a second said: “It has been a terribly hard time for everyone involved in the crash. Some are still struggling with it so have been signed off work.”

Following an investigation into the incident, the BBC issued an apology to Freddie and revealed the future of Top Gear back in March.

A spokesperson said: “Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34.”

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.”

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support. Finally there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”

In a statement, the BBC said: “We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

The father-of-four began co-hosting Top Gear in October 2018, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Freddie was involved in a minor car accident in February 2019, when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year, the presenter crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire; however, he walked away from that incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma for two weeks; he returned to the show the following year.