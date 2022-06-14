Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey reveals their daughter still believes he’s on tour

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has revealed their 2-year-old daughter is “confused” about her father’s death, and still thinks he’s on tour.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of Lorraine, Kelsey admitted their daughter Aurelia “doesn’t quite get that he’s not coming back.”

Kelsey said: “Whenever she sees pictures of her dad, she’s like, ‘It’s my dad!'”

“I’ve been really honest, she does still talk about him every day, she doesn’t quite understand he’s not coming back”.

“So I’ve had to be really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back because she doesn’t really understand.”

“She’s just really confused by it. She thinks he’s on tour. But we do then talk about him every day. She does ask me every day about him.”

Kelsey continued: “He wouldn’t want us to be sad. It’s lonely at night, but I have to live my life. We have been through so much together. The love I had for him was like no other.”

“I find it hard that I can’t text or call him to tell him things. I have lost the love of my life.”

The singer posthumously released his memoir, Hope: My Inspirational Life, in May, reaching number one in the Sunday Times best seller list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey shared: “The book has had two weeks at number one. He wanted to make sure it was a bestseller and it is. He lived life really quick.”

The mother-of-two recently took their children to a bookshop to see Tom’s book on the shelves.

In a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram, Kelsey recorded Aurelia kissing his photo on the book’s cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)