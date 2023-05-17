Tom Grennan reveals he turned to drugs at the start of his career: ‘I was in a bad way’

Tom Grennan has revealed that he turned to drugs at the start of his career.

The 27-year-old burst onto the music scene back in 2016 with his track Something in the Water.

The Bedford native has since released two albums and collaborated with huge names in the industry – including Joel Corry, KSI and Calvin Harris.

Speaking to Music Week, Tom has revealed he was in a “bad place” before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lionheart singer told the publication: “Running up to the pandemic I was in a bad way. I was very good at either hiding being off my face or just cracking on being high.”

“I don’t know whether it was pressure, or a bit of imposter syndrome, also a bit of ego and success.”

“I had the wrong people around me, people I thought were my friends but they weren’t they were just using me for a place to stay or to lend them money.”

Tom revealed The Libertines star Pete Doherty saved him from drugs.

The Bedford native recalled his manager received a call from the band who thought he was “out of control,” prompting his manager to realise that he needed to get help.

Pete himself had a past with drugs, even serving two months in prison; however, the 43-year-old has now been clean for more than two years and is enjoying his life in France with his wife Katia de Vidas.

Tom previously opened up about his battle with alcohol-induced anxiety, which led him to cut down on his alcohol consumption.

The singer previously told The UK Sun: “In lockdown I stopped drinking. Now I only have a few occasionally, maybe two after the gig.”

“I don’t like the anxiety the next day. I wake up and I feel dread. Beer fear, I suppose.”