This is why Olivia Attwood won’t return to I’m A Celeb this year

Olivia Attwood has landed a major new ITV role, meaning she won’t return for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that the TV personality is no longer tipped to enter the jungle, after her brief stint on the show last year.

Olivia was forced to leave the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here camp last year, after it was reported that the star was dangerously anaemic.

While the reality star has made it clear she’d love to return to jungle, Olivia’s busy schedule won’t allow it.

According to the MailOnline, the 32-year-old has been offered a six-figure-deal to front a new documentary series for ITV that explores the world of selling sex online.

A source told the outlet: “Olivia was so upset when she had to suddenly leave the jungle last year… everyone saw how incredibly disappointed she was.”

“She had been in discussions with ITV to return to I’m A Celeb for months, both sides wanted it to work because it was unfair that her time on the show was cut so short when it was always her dream to take part.”

“But the opportunity to front a brand-new dating show on ITV came along and she jumped at the chance,” the source continued.

“The show is tipped to be the next big dating series since Love Island but centred more around exploring relationships, so it is a real full circle moment for Olivia.”

“She adores presenting but also loves reality television and has never forgotten the platform that Love Island has given her… this new role perfectly marries the two,” the source added.

The Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the series last year, was forced to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

Olivia shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, and she made history as the first ever Love Island star to appear on I’m A Celeb.

