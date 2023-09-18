Ad
This is why fans are CONVINCED Adele and Rich Paul have secretly tied the knot

Adele and Rich Paul
Fans are convinced Adele and Rich Paul are married.

The singer first sparked rumours she had secretly wed the sports agent last year, when she was spotted wearing a gold ring on that finger.

Fuelling the speculation, Adele referred to Rich as her “husband” during her concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In a video shared to TikTok, a woman in the audience screamed out to the 35-year-old songstress: “Will you marry me?”

Adele replied: “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

The fan responded: “Can you try?” and Adele then said: “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Adele and Rich started dating in 2021, and the couple moved in together last year.

At another one of her Vegas gigs last month, Adele revealed her plans to have a baby with Rich “soon”.

The singer shares ten-year-old Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she split from in 2019.

Rich has three children of his own, including a daughter in college.

