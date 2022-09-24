This is why Ellie Goulding is trending on Twitter

Ellie Goulding has been trending on Twitter since the early hours of this morning.

The 35-year-old sang at the 02 in London, closing out Roger Federer’s retirement match.

The tennis ace, who announced his retirement earlier this month, was visibly distraught as he sat next to his friend and fellow tennis pro Rafael Nadal.

Roger and Rafael’s emotional, touching moment sent Twitter users into hysterics when they began pointing out that they were in floods of tears listening to Ellie Goulding.

imagine winning 20 slams and they sing your career out to ellie goulding — retired from knee surgery, new career in sad (@rogerchokerer) September 23, 2022

I swear I was crying but Ellie Goulding transitioning to Fedal crying is knocking me out. pic.twitter.com/PeSqOrMQq9 — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) September 23, 2022

Things you thought you’d never see: Federer and Nadal sat side by side crying their eyes out while Ellie Goulding performs. — Aadam (@aadamp9) September 23, 2022

Just two guys sharing an emotional moment whilst Ellie Goulding sings Falling For You pic.twitter.com/yrCGLXvdtO — Callum Churchill (@Ca1lumChurchill) September 23, 2022

Them sobbing while ellie goulding is singing at back pic.twitter.com/V5g0yYHnhO — 🌼 (@chebulclear) September 23, 2022

theyre just sitting there crying while listening to ellie goulding this is surreal — joy²² | 🦋🦋 (@peakrafa) September 23, 2022

crying watching roger and his family while ellie goulding sings a terrible rendition of burn in the background, what a fever dream — retired from knee surgery, new career in sad (@rogerchokerer) September 23, 2022

ellie goulding performing burn while a 40 year old man is crying pic.twitter.com/WPADAvVIDy https://t.co/e6eiaaoVo8 — aryaa (@GRindset63) September 24, 2022

Out of context it looks like Roger ! Rafa REALLY despise Ellie Goulding 😂🤣😂🤣😂. Never fear: obviously I cried too!! pic.twitter.com/wAaqCmnzEv — 🦉 (@transitorydream) September 23, 2022

Like I know it should have been sad, but that Ellie Goulding mini-concert made it one of the funniest events of the season 😭😭😭😭 — Marty (@Svitoflopina) September 23, 2022

If you had told me 11 years ago that Federer and Nadal would be sobbing together at an Ellie Goulding concert… — Peter Blum (@Peterb917) September 23, 2022

Out of context rafa and Roger crying uncontrollably while listening to Ellie Goulding is pretty funny — c🏵️ (@shapodrm) September 23, 2022