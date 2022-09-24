Ad
This is why Ellie Goulding is trending on Twitter

Ellie Goulding has been trending on Twitter since the early hours of this morning.

The 35-year-old sang at the 02 in London, closing out Roger Federer’s retirement match.

The tennis ace, who announced his retirement earlier this month, was visibly distraught as he sat next to his friend and fellow tennis pro Rafael Nadal.

Roger and Rafael’s emotional, touching moment sent Twitter users into hysterics when they began pointing out that they were in floods of tears listening to Ellie Goulding.

One user wrote: “I swear I was crying but Ellie Goulding transitioning to Fedal crying is knocking me out.”

A second said: “Things you thought you’d never see: Federer and Nadal sat side by side crying their eyes out while Ellie Goulding performs.”

A third wrote: “they’re just sitting there crying while listening to ellie goulding, this is surreal.”

