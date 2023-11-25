THIS is the main reason why celebrities take part in I’m A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! host Ant McPartlin has suggested that the only reason why celebrities take part in the hit ITV show is to due to the big paycheck.

The 2023 series kicked off on Sunday, November 19 and saw 10 celebrities enter the Australian jungle – including Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and JLS’ Marvin Humes in the Australian jungle.

New arrivals Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew completed the full line-up, when they entered the camp earlier this week.

The MailOnline has reported that the 48-year-old presenter was asked in an interview whether footballer Cristiano Ronaldo would ever sign up to be a camp mate in the jungle.

The publication reported that the presenter suggested that there would be no need for the footballer to sign onto the show, as he is making millions elsewhere – suggesting that celebrities main motivation for joining the show is the pay check at the end.

Ant replied: “Never going to happen, is it, because he’s making gazzillions of millions of money because he’s playing football elsewhere – he’s not going to do it you silly sausage.”

The presenter’s comment comes after reports circulated that the show allegedly signed its highest paid celebrity ever – Nigel Farage.

The publication reports that the politician is being paid £1.5 million by ITV after the broadcaster failed to lure former Prime Minister’s Liz Truss and Boris Johnston.

It was also reported that stars are usually paid between £30,000 and £100,000 and don’t get their fee if they leave within 72 hours of the show.

This Morning’s Josie Gibson is reportedly earning £100,00 to appear on the show.

Food critic Grace Dent is also reportedly being paid £100,000 to appear in camp.

While last year stars such as Boy George took home a whopping £500,000 for his stint in the jungle.