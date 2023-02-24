This is how you can watch Tommy Fury’s fight against Jake Paul this weekend in Ireland

Tommy Fury will finally fight Jake Paul in Saudia Arabia this weekend.

Their bout had been scheduled twice before but had been cancelled on both ocassions.

On Sunday night, the rivals will finally meet at Diriyah in Saudia Arabia.

Tommy and Jake’s fight is expected to start around 9.30pm GMT.

The bout will be televised on BT Sport Box Office from 4.30pm.

Viewers call also download the BT Sport Box Office app to livestream the event from their phones.

Of Tommy’s eight fights, he has won all eight.

Meanwhile, Jake has won six of his six fights – four by way of knockout.

Jake currently has odds at 8/11 for beating Tommy, while the odds of Tommy winning the bout stand at 6/4.