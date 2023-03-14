This is how many people voted for Kai and Sanam to win Love Island

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won the 2023 winter series of Love Island by a landslide.

Ahead of the final, fans were asked to vote for their favourite couple to win the £50,000 cash prize.

And according to voting figures released by ITV, Kai and Sanam secured a massive 44% of the public vote.

Runners-up Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins received 30% of the votes, while Samie Elishi and Tom Clare came in third place with 24% of the votes.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad came in fourth place, after securing just 2% of the votes.

Speaking after they were crowned the winners, Kai said: “Honestly, I think we’re both so shook.”

Sanam added: “So shocked, I can’t believe it. I just want to thank every single person out there who has voted for us and supported us.”

“If I could hug every single one of you I would. That’s how much love I feel.”

Kai concluded: “I can’t comprehend it, it’s mad. Thank you everybody that voted for us. Truly, I’m so thankful.”