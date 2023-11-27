THIS campmate will replace Grace Dent in bushtucker trial – after shock I’m A Celeb exit

On Monday, it was announced that Grace Dent had sensationally quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It came just hours after hosts Ant and Dec revealed the public had voted for the food critic to take on tonight’s bushtucker trial Down the Tubes.

The Masterchef star had been due to take on the grizzly trial alongside her campmate Josie Gibson.

Instead, viewers will watch EastEnders actress Danielle Harold take part in Down the Tubes.

The soap star received the third most votes from the public.

In a statement, an I’m A Celeb spokesperson explained of Grace’s exit: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.”

“She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

The news came after fans expressed concern for Grace, claiming she looked “ill” on screen and should be seen by a doctor.

It’s understood the 50-year-old was “pushed to the brink” after facing a series of trials in the Scarena.

A source told The Sun: “Grace was having a tough time away from her family and struggled with the lack of sleep and good food.”

“But more than anything she was really pushed to the brink by the gruelling trials this year.”

“The Scarena series meant the celebrities were all taking part in more challenges than ever and Grace had just had enough.”

During a previous episode, Grace also told her campmate Josie she wanted to go home after being selected to participate in another challenge.

She told her co-star: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough.”

“I’ve just completely, mentally gone. I just want to go home.”