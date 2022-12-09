The Wanted star Nathan Sykes announces his engagement

The Wanted star Nathan Sykes has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Charlotte Burke.

The singer announced the news via Instagram on Thursday night.

Sharing sweet snaps from the occasion, Nathan revealed he had proposed on the same beach in Saint Lucia that Charlotte’s parents were married on years before.

Nathan wrote: “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and… She Said Yes!!!”

A host of Instagram users flooded the comments section with congratulations to the happy couple.

His fellow The Wanted stars Max George and Jay McGuinness commented: “Congrats to both of you!! ❤️,” and “You’re both so cute!,” respectively.

Meanwhile, one fan commented: “Baby Nath is getting married🤗❤️ Tom would be (in his Bolton accent😅) buzzing for you 🥰🫶🏻,” while a second wrote: “MY HEART IS SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH 🤍🥰❤️ biggest congratulations EVER you two. This is the happy news 2022 needed. Sending all the love and congratulations in the world 💓🥰🤍.”

The news of Nathan’s engagement comes almost nine months after the death of his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker.

The singer sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

The band reunited to support Tom on their Most Wanted: Greatest Hits tour earlier this year; Nathan recently revealed that he agreed to tour with his bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, and Jay McGuiness, because it was the “right thing to do”.

Nathan told The UK Mirror: “There are more important things and that time we had with Tom, looking back, is more important than anything.”

“Especially the last show, it was a tough one, it was quiet afterwards. I think there was just this kind of energy in the air, that I’ve never really seen an arena like it. It was kind of a beautiful evening, but something I’ve never experienced.”

“In my opinion, The Wanted will always be a five-piece, I think our focus has shifted in terms of supporting each other and doing things together that can make a difference.”