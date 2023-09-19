The name of Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner’s first child has been revealed

The name of Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner’s newborn has been revealed.

The comedian and the model, who have been dating for over two years, welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

Jack announced the news via Instagram, writing: “Well this just happened!”

“Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined,” Jack wrote. “In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever.”

“So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now.”

“Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it,” the new dad joked.

The UK Sun has since revealed the name of Jack and Roxy’s baby girl – two weeks after her birth.

A source told the publication: “Elsie is a gorgeous baby and Jack and Roxy have picked a gorgeous name to fit. Everyone is thrilled.”

Jack and Roxy are living in a £17.5million, five-bedroom home in London’s Notting Hill.

The couple also share a dog named Coco.