The Masked Singer UK fans are convinced they’ve worked out the true identity of Rhino.

The wacky reality show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

On Saturday night’s show, Rubbish was unmasked as Scottish snooker pro Steven Hendry, but it was Rhino who had everyone talking.

Some fans are convinced that X Factor star James Arthur is behind the mask.

One viewer tweeted: “If that isn’t james Arthur in the rhino outfit kill me dead. His voice is so distinctive and beautiful.”

Another wrote: “I’m still convinced #Rhino is James Arthur, even his mannerisms are the same as James.”

However, the most popular guess is that Rhino is Busted star Charlie Simpson.

One fan tweeted: “I will hear nothing but that is Charlie Simpson from Busted as Rhino on #TheMaskedSingerUK I did not grow up listening to Busted to not that voice.”

Another wrote: “Just caught up with the latest episode of #TheMaskedSingerUK. There is NO WAY that Rhino isn’t @CharlieSimpson because I’m obsessed with him & his voice and I noticed it almost immediately @joeldommett I’m a big fan of his, too.”

A third penned: “I first thought James Arthur but then I was sure Rhino is 100% Charlie Simpson no doubt!”

