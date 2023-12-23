Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach ‘predicted to become millionaire’ after winning show

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach is “predicted to become a millionaire” after winning the hit BBC show.

The soap star recently took home the Glitterball trophy alongside her partner, Vito Coppola, beating out finalists Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier.

A new report has revealed that the Coronation Street star is set to become a millionaire before her 24th birthday.

Since the show’s launch in 2004, the show has flung a host of celebrities into the spotlight, as winning the show opens up a number of opportunities for stars.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede recently told The Sun: “They say when one door closes another one opens – and for Ellie this door is huge and covered in glitter, with movie star lights all around it.”

Nick also predicted that Ellie’s win could also take her to fronting BBC shows.

Nick said: “Ellie’s become a household name and the BBC won’t want to let her go, so I can imagine a show like Morning Live will snap her up to get the younger demographic watching, as she’s only 22.”

“I can see her earning over half a million in a year with brand deals, personal appearances and presenting and TV roles.”

The star and her partner became fan favourites on the show and sparked romance rumours, due to their incredible chemistry on the dancefloor.

In a recent Instagram post, Ellie expressed her admiration for the Italian dancer and wrote: “To the most wonderful partner I could have ever asked for. Words cannot describe how much love and admiration I have for you.”

“When we first met I had an immediate calming feeling with you, considering how high energy you are I don’t know how this was possible but it was I immediately felt safe with you and I was so excited to see how our journey would end up.”

“Never in a million years did I think we would make it to this point. I trusted you completely but I didn’t trust myself and I feared that I would let you down but you didn’t allow me to.”

“You believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself and you reminded me of the reason i said yes to Strictly, to push myself out of my comfort zone and most importantly to have FUN!”

“We’ve laughed uncontrollably, we’ve cried A LOT (mostly me 🥲) but most importantly, we’ve been there for each other when we’ve needed it the most and we’ve given our everything every single week.”

“This experience is unlike anything i will ever experience again. We were thrown together as strangers and we will leave with a bond and a friendship that will never be matched,” Ellie continued.

“I have never met anyone who is as passionate about what they do. Watching you dance whether its with me on Saturday night, in the professional group numbers or even just messing about in the training studio, it’s just so joyous to watch.

“You have an infectious energy and a true heart of gold. You are what life is all about.”

“Thank you Vito. Thank you so much. With you by my side I felt like I could conquer anything I put my mind too. You have changed my life and for that i will never be able to repay you.”

“All that I can do is say thank you. I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I got to make these memories and share this experience with you. ”

“You are the reason we lifted that glitterball trophy and you are the reason why my life has changed for the better!”

She finished her emotional post by saying: “Love you always partner ❤️.”