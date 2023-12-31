Strictly Come Dancing’s Amanda Abbington ‘not invited to final’ after her sudden exit from the show

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amanda Abbington was reportedly “not invited” to the show’s final earlier this month, after her shock exit.

The 51-year-old had been partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice during her time on the show.

The Sherlock actress announced her sudden departure, sighting “personal reasons” as her reason for not being able to continue.

A new report has now revealed that during the show’s final on December 16, which saw Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola take home the Glitterball trophy, Amanda was not asked back to perform in the show.

Amanda was notable absent from the show’s finale.

A source has told The Sun: “There was a lot of talk on set about Amanda’s notable absence from the finale.”

“It seemed unfair that Nigel was invited back and she wasn’t.”

“I imagine she was upset by the snub as it would have been nice to have seen her return for one last dance, especially as she was so popular on the show and well-liked by viewers.”

The actress recently shared a post from a Strictly viewer and fan on her Instagram stories which read: “I was truly distraught with her sudden departure from the show.”

Amanda added her own caption, replying: “Thank you angel. So was I.”

Taking to Instagram in November to address her Strictly exit, Amanda wrote: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Amanda continued: “It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

“I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.”

“I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. xxx.”

While a lengthy statement, Strictly fans noticed Amanda failed to thank or even mention her pro partner Giovanni.

Amanda’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin cryptically commented: “You are so incredible. So unbelievably beautiful but also incredibly brave. I’m so proud to be your man xx.”

Fuelling rumours of a “feud” between them, Amanda and Giovanni failed to like each other’s Instagram posts about her departure from the show.

The former Strictly partners remain following each other on Instagram.