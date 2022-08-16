Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils first Barbie doll with hearing aids

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has unveiled the first Barbie doll with hearing aids.

The EastEnders actress won the hearts of the public as the first deaf contestant to compete in the hit dancing contest in 2021.

The 27-year-old has now bagged another achievement for the deaf community, as she posed alongside the newest addition to the Barbie Fashionistas range.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Rose wrote: “When [Barbie] told me they were bringing out a doll with a hearing aid, I was so excited.”

“When I was little, I would draw hearing aids onto my Barbie dolls to make them look like me – now deaf children don’t have to!”

“To celebrate this moment of representation, I took part in a photoshoot along with models that also have some of the differences you now see in the Barbie line. I’m so happy that children can see even more inclusion in toys now.”

Rose continued: “The Barbie with a hearing aid, Ken doll with vitiligo, Barbie with a prosthetic limb and Barbie in a wheelchair are available from today all over the UK.”

“I LOVE that [Mattel] is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences!”

Tasha Ghouri, who was the first ever deaf Love Island contestant commented on the post, writing: “😍😍!!! I’m here for this ❤️❤️.”

