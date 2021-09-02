They're hoping to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak with the rule

Strictly Come Dancing stars placed under ‘kissing ban’

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have reportedly placed this year’s contestants under a strict kissing ban.

In a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 on set, the BBC are doing everything they can to minimise the risk of contestants and dancers getting infected.

A source told The Sun: “Although the pandemic has eased since last year’s series, the BBC aren’t taking any chances.”

The source continued: “This kissing ban is likely to be part of a package of measures introduced by producers to make the show as safe as possible.”

“They want to minimise the risk of any bombshells, particularly as a studio audience is being brought back into the studio this year.”

The BBC declined to comment on this story when contacted by Goss.ie.

Last year, Nicola Adams and her professional dance partner Katya Jones had to drop out of the contest due to a positive test result.

The brand new season of Strictly Come Dancing is set to air on September 18. The live shows will then take place each Saturday.

All of the contestants have already been announced for this year’s season.

