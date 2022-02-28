Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff clarifies comments on Ukraine after backlash

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff has apologised for causing offense with comments she made about Ukraine.

The Russian-born dancer faced a backlash after posting a series of now-deleted tweets – including one that criticised Sky News reporting that Russia had been banned from Eurovision following their invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement shared to Twitter, the 44-year-old clarified her comments, insisting she does not support “Putin, war, invasion, lost lives and politics”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff)

She wrote: “I made fun of Eurovision tweet by Sky. I did think there was far more important information on that day that Eurovision. This is in any form says I was supporting what’s happening at the moment between Russia & Ukraine.”

“It’s absolutely devastating for someone like me who’s grandad from Ukraine and I have Ukrainian name to my daughter – Milena. My best friend is also from Ukraine.”

“I grew up with knowledge that we were one nation and one country. I’m not into politics and hate politicians because they all lie. Seeing the news is breaking my heart as I have Russian friends who live in Ukraine and vice versa.” [sic]”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff)

Kristina continued: “The awful thing is that there is casualties on both sides and on both sides mums & dads will cry for their lost relatives. The point is that this shouldn’t ever taken place, never should have happened.”

“The country leaders should have found the way a long time ago to sort this peacefully but they didn’t because war is profitable business and someone unfortunately making profit on this.”

“I’m not supporting Putin, war, invasion, lost lives and politics. I hate it as much as a human being possibly can. If I offended anyone it wasn’t my intention and I’m deeply sorry.”

It’s said to see so much hatred so I just wanted to say things I really mean pic.twitter.com/NuA5WqPcWu — Kristina Rihanoff (@KRihanoff) February 27, 2022

The choreographer clarified that she was born in Russia but left the country 22 years ago and was now an American citizen.

She added: “So you can hate me if this will give you comfort but if I didn’t say something you wanted me to say it’s because sadly I’m powerless doing anything to help anyone in both countries and I don’t believe in useless posts which can’t help to safe lives.

“I can only hope and pray like everyone that this is over soon. And it’s really sad that the hate is so powerful everywhere you look at the moment. The whole world is burning in it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff)

Last week, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The Russian invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine. The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.” President Vladimir Putin threatened “consequences you have never faced in your history” for “anyone who tries to interfere with us.” His speech, intended to justify the invasion of Ukraine, seemed to come close to threatening nuclear war. https://t.co/98DJWNFYOo pic.twitter.com/AEUXpmJ2Uy — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences." – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022