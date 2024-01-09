Strictly Come Dancing star announces baby news

Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual has announced that he and his partner are expecting their first child together.

Karim rose to stardom as a children’s TV presenter on the CBBC and came runner-up on the hit BBC dance show back in 2019.

The 30-year-old was partnered up with Strictly pro Amy Dowden.

Taking to his Instagram, Karim wrote: “It’s been a minute family! ⏰”

“I’m back with my proudest news yet!”

“Baby Zeroual coming March 2024 💕”

“You are so loved already baby girl 💖”

Karim and his partner Yazminn are thought to have been dating since 2021.

A host of Strictly stars have taken to the comments to congratulate the couple.

Oti Mabuse wrote: “The is amazing news! Welcome to the club little bro.”

While Ellie Leach, the winner of the latest series said: “ahhhh omg yay!!!! congratulations.”