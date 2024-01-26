Stephen Bear claims he only has £60,000 to his name as court orders him to pay Georgia Harrison £200,000 in revenge porn trial

Stephen Bear has claimed that he only has £60,000 to his name following his court order to pay ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison £200,000 in revenge porn trial.

The convicted sex offender attended court today for a confiscation hearing where he was ordered to pay her the hefty sum for damages.

The former reality star was freed from HMP Brixton on January 17th after serving just half of his initial sentence.

Stephen was previously told to pay Georgia £207,900 in July 2023 when Master Victoria McCloud made her ruling in one of the highest-ever payouts in breach of privacy cases, per The Evening Standard.

The Crown Prosecuting Council told the court today: “Mr Bear is not a millionaire. He has £60,000 from the sale of a house and little else.”

It was also unveiled that Stephen made just £22,000 profit from leaking the sex tape of him and his Love Island ex-girlfriend on OnlyFans, a court heard today.

The number of subscribers to the TV personality’s OnlyFans account skyrocketed by 65% within a month of him posting the sex tape.

Stephen made a “criminal profit” of £22,305.46 from charging viewers $9.99 to view the video which he uploaded on 8th November 2020.

Since his release, the 34-year-old has kept up his shameless posting and shared a cringeworthy video to TikTok on Wednesday.

In the video captioned: “Update ✌️❤️🐾,” the former reality star said: “They say you can’t have it all but I’m as close to perfection as perfection could be.”

“I started getting some of my treatments and the glow-up is already started.”

“A few beauty treatments and I’m back in the game,” he added.

Speaking about his life after prison he told The Mirror: “You come out and you realise ‘Oh, I’ve lost everything’, everything is gone, everything you can imagine is gone.”

“It’s taken me a couple of days. I came home and the first night, I was crying, when I was in bed, I was crying.”

Stephen was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

He will also have notification requirements to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

Victims of any kind of sexual offence in the UK are automatically granted anonymity, but Georgia bravely decided to waive her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.