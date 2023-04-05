Stacey Solomon wins praise for showing ‘normal mum body’ in holiday snaps

Stacey Solomon has won praise for showing off her “normal mum body” in new holiday snaps.

The Loose Women panelist and her husband Joe Swash jetted off to Abu Dhabi on their first holiday as a family of seven last week.

The couple welcomed their third child together – a daughter named Belle, in February.

The I’m A Celeb alums already share a son named Rex and a daughter named Rose.

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile Joe shares 15-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

On Tuesday, Stacey shared a carousel of snaps via Instagram of their family soaking up the sun.

The carousel began with a photo of Stacey gazing adoringly at her two-month-old daughter, while sitting in a bikini on the beach.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to praise the mum-of-five for sharing her “normal mum body” on social media.

One Instagram user penned: “i never comment on celebs pics but this is so refreshing to see! a normal mum with a normal beautiful body making memories with her kids. Love to see it,” while a second wrote: “Gorgeous pics Stacey and thank you for normalising Mum bods x”

A third said: “This is so refreshing to see such a candid photo of you and your princess! No filters, no Photoshop, no expert pose and photography, just a beautiful natural woman unashamedly embracing her body….. and it is EVERYTHING! This post gives me chills in the best way! 😍😍😍”

