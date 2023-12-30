Stacey Solomon surprises her whole family with dream holiday for Christmas

Stacey Solomon has surprised her whole family with a dream holiday to Jamaica.

The Loose Women panellist shared how “grateful and lucky” she felt to be able to whisk her extended family away to the Caribbean.

Sharing a video of the moment she surprised her extended family with the trip of a lifetime, she wrote: : A special Christmas 🌲🥹 For the first time ever we got to surprise our families for Christmas 🥹.”

“Never felt more grateful & lucky. Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be able to do this,” she continued.

“20 of us, 10 hours later & we have made it to paradise 🥲 Merry Christmas Everyone. Lots of love from ALL of us 🥹.”

Stacey and Joe share a large, blended family of six children between them ranging from ten months to 16 years.

Stacey is mother to sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, who she has from previous relationships; as well as son Rex, four, Rose, two, and Belle, ten months, who she shares with Joe.

Joe is also father to his 16-year-old son Harry, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Back in May, Stacey was forced to deny she was expecting again after a follower commented: “Baby number 6 pending ❤️.”

The mum-of-five jokingly replied: “Absolutely not 😂🙏🏻😂🙏🏻. Going to keep myself FAR away 😂 & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead 😂.”

In April of this year, Stacey and Joe managed to jet off to Abu Dhabi on their first holiday together as a family of seven.

Taking to Instagram to mark their family milestone, the Loose Women panellist wrote: “✈️ Here We Go ✈️ Off on our very first adventure together…”

Stacey continued: “Rose & Belles first plane ride and ours as a family since before covid when Rex was a few months old 🥹. We are all so excited to make some special memories. I think I was most nervous about the journey there but we’ve made it safe & sound and still sane 😂🤍.”

“A massive thank you to the lovely passengers who were so chatty & sweet to us & the kids and also thank you to kindest air stewards who played with Rex & Rose so nicely & made them feel so comfortable @etihad you have the most amazing staff and captain Rexy can’t wait to fly us home 🥲🤍.”

The presenter often faces backlash online for sharing pictures of the lavish holidays she goes on, and the surprise trip to Jamaica for 20 family members was no exception.

One user commented under her Instagram post and said: “We work so hard as a family. Lovely that you can do this for yours but do you really need to put it on insta? Just enjoy privately xx.”

Another remarked: “I’ve just been saying the same thing. Don’t get me wrong I like Stacey and seeing what she does but there’s no reading the room here.

“She was putting her phone ina drawer for the festive period but suddenly this post appears with no consideration for x y or z who couldn’t afford Christmas. Yes it’s special that she can do this but to post it like that I don’t agree with.”

However, many fans jumped to her rescue and urged people to go easy on her.

One user wrote: “It’s her own Instagram I would get if she posted it on yours!! Get a life.”

Another posted: “Aww what a lovely thing to be able to do- I bet you loved gifting it as much as they did receiving it.”