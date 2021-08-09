Stacey Solomon shows off pink nursery ahead of her baby girl’s arrival

Stacey Solomon has shown off her newly decorated pink nursery ahead of her daughter’s arrival.

The Loose Women panelist is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Joe Swash, who she recently said would be a “Libra baby” – meaning she will be born between late September and early October.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former X Factor star shared photos of her daughter’s room – which has been painted pink and has been decorated with pretty flowers.

She captioned the post: “𝑂𝑢𝑟 𝐵𝑎𝑏𝑦 𝐺𝑖𝑟𝑙’𝑠 𝑅𝑜𝑜𝑚 – 𝑑𝑜𝑛𝑒 ✔️”

“To my Darling daughter, I’ve loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart, and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could.”

“I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here. I’m so proud of everything in here and it’s been the best feeling making it and I’ll miss being covered in pink paint 😂”

“We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you. 💕,” Stacey added.

It comes after Stacey explained her recent social media absence.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, the 31-year-old wrote: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet we’ve spent the weekend checking in on princess pickle. All is ok. And we got to see her this morning to double check everything.”

“Feeling so grateful that she’s happy, comfy and safe in there… Lots of people have said my bump is very small, and it really is measuring at 2% instead of 20% but thankfully my baby is exactly where she needs to be today despite my tummy size…”

“Every pregnancy, every bump and every baby is different. And as kind as people are I think sometimes it’s important to remember when telling someone they look ‘big’ or ‘small’ or anything in between it can be so worrying for the mummy growing a human and worrying why they look so different to someone else. And it can be really scary.”

She continued: “I know people don’t mean any harm by saying ‘you’re so petite and tiny’ but it definitely has played on my mind a lot and made me worry I wasn’t growing properly…”

Stacey and Joe, who got engaged last Christmas, are already parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

The couple were due to wed in July this year, but postponed their big day until after their daughter is born.