Stacey Solomon shares sweet detail – ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet detail ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash.

The couple are set to wed any day now, as the 32-year-old recently revealed she had finished up work to focus on wedding preparations.

On Thursday night, the Loose Women panellist shared a black and white photo of her daughter Rose’s shoes on her Instagram story.

Stacey revealed a sweet detail about her upcoming wedding as she told her followers: “Rose’s dress is being made from the off cuts of my dress 😭 So I wanted to make her some shoes to match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes 🥹 Now we fully match 😭.”

Earlier that day, the I’m A Celeb winner showed off her latest DIY project – a Greek inspired pergola in her back garden.

She revealed their plans to have a family breakfast after the wedding under the pergola, which is now painted a stunning white, and decorated with pink flowers.

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.