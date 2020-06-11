Stacey Solomon reveals why she’s taking a break from social media

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she’s taking a break from social media.

The 30-year-old told fans that her youngest son Rex hasn’t been sleeping well and she needed some time away from her phone.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey posted a list of turning negatives into positives and things to be grateful for.

“Pickle woke up. He’s settled himself back down And I’m laying here just reading this over and over,” she wrote on the post.

“I’m going to have my ‘phone in a drawer day’ tomorrow… I try and do it once a week and i think i’ll need it in the morning.”

“Love you all, i hope you have the best day. night night/good morning,” she added.

This isn’t the first time that the Loose Women panellist has taken a break from her phone.

Last month, Stacey was forced to reassure fans that she was still with her partner Joe Swash after she confirmed an online break for “personal reasons.”

The former Eastenders star then shared the devastating news of his nan’s passing with his followers.