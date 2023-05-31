Stacey Solomon responds to speculation about ‘baby number six’ – just months after welcoming fifth child

Stacey Solomon has responded to speculation about “baby number six”.

The Loose Women panelist welcomed her third child – a daughter named Belle, with her husband Joe Swash back in February.

The I’m A Celeb alums already share a son named Rex, who was born on May 23, 2019, and a daughter named Rose, who was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday – October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Joe shares 15-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Stacey responded to one of her follower’s comments, which read: “Baby number 6 pending ❤️.”

The mum-of-five jokingly replied: “Absolutely not 😂🙏🏻😂🙏🏻. Going to keep myself FAR away 😂 & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead 😂.”

Back in April, Stacey and Joe jetted off to Abu Dhabi on their first holiday together as a family of seven.

Taking to Instagram to mark their family milestone, the Loose Women panellist wrote: “✈️ Here We Go ✈️ Off on our very first adventure together…”

Stacey continued: “Rose & Belles first plane ride and ours as a family since before covid when Rex was a few months old 🥹. We are all so excited to make some special memories. I think I was most nervous about the journey there but we’ve made it safe & sound and still sane 😂🤍.”

“A massive thank you to the lovely passengers who were so chatty & sweet to us & the kids and also thank you to kindest air stewards who played with Rex & Rose so nicely & made them feel so comfortable @etihad you have the most amazing staff and captain Rexy can’t wait to fly us home 🥲🤍.”