Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share glimpse of new house – after finding their ‘forever home’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share glimpse of new house

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s finally found her “forever home” with Joe Swash, after spending “a long time” house hunting.

The 31-year-old has shared a glimpse of their new house on Instagram, which she’s already named ‘Pickle Cottage’.

Posting videos of their spacious new garden, Stacey told fans: “Soooo….For a very long time Joe and me have been searching for our forever home, further from the city and closer to our family…”

“A few months ago we saw a house that we couldn’t even believe was on the market and in the same budget as our house now.:

“There were SO many signs. I really believe in signs and they were everywhere and it just didn’t seem real.”

“We thought it was too good to be true and have not wanted to say anything just in case it didn’t happen…”

“Today we got confirmation that everything could go ahead and it was actually going to happen…I think we just thought for so long that something would go wrong so today just didn’t feel real.”

Sharing a glimpse of their stunning period property, she continued: “But it is real, the house needs lots of love and TLC which we can not wait to shower it with…”

“But Pickle Cottage is going to be ours. And we honestly can not to start this new start together.”

Posting a photo of their ‘Pickle Cottage’ sign, the mother-of-three added: “Your messages have me actually sobbing. Joe is laughing his head off at the state I’m in.”

“I can’t wait to bring you all here to tap and tidy the life out of everything. I love you all so much and I can’t wait to have a whole new project and adventure to start with you all.

“Honestly you guys are the best I just can’t explain.”

The news comes after Stacey and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, after three years together.

Joe popped the question in front of their young son Rex, and Stacey’s two kids Leighton, 8, and Zachary, 12.

The former EastEnders star is also father to his 13-year-old son Harry, who he shares with his ex Emma Sophocleous.