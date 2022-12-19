Ad
Spice Girls star Mel C ‘confirms new romance’ – weeks after joining dating app

It looks like Mel C has a new man in her life.

Just weeks after she joined the dating app Hinge, the Spice Girls star was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a mystery man in London.

In photos published by MailOnline, the pair are seen enjoying a romantic winter stroll through a local park.

It comes after Mel C split from her producer ex-boyfriend Joe Marshall.

Back in October, the singer spoke about using dating apps on the Not My Bagg with Joe & George Baggs podcast.

The 48-year-old said: ”What is it about Hinge? I’m single, and I’m having a little look around, it’s slim pickings. There seem to be loads of hot girls but all the hot guys are gay.”

