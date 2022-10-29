Spice Girls star Mel B confirms engagement to boyfriend of three years

Spice Girls star Mel B has confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend Rory McPhee, after three years of dating.

According to The UK Sun, the hairdresser proposed to the singer last week with a £100,000 pear-shaped diamond ring.

Mel has since confirmed their engagement during her appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox for a special Stand Up 2 Cancer edition of the show.

Mel’s friend Ruby Wax asked: “You told me you got engaged the other day, what did he actually say?”

Speaking about the moment Rory got down on one knee, Scary Spice gushed: “He said ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,’ there was rose petals everywhere, a log fire, it was romantic.”

Last week, a source told The UK Sun: “Mel is so happy, and this is such a big deal for her because she has been though such a lot. It has taken a huge amount for a man to get her to trust him and to believe in love again.”

“Rory is from her hometown Leeds, he’s known her for years. He’s the absolute opposite of so many of the guys she had relationships with.”

The insider continued: “He is a really normal, down-to-earth guy, with good morals who has worked incredibly hard to build his own business and a family business. He’s not flash or interested in the limelight.”

“He comes from a loving family and his best pal is Mel’s cousin, Christian Cooke. He has really taken the time to understand what she’s been through. He is madly in love with her.”

Another source said: “She said ‘yes’ straight away. But it was incredibly ­emotional because after everything she has been through, it was a really big moment for her. All the Spice Girls have met Rory and like him. The ring is gorgeous and Mel is thrilled with it. She hasn’t stopped smiling.”

Mel B was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 until 2000, and to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 until 2017.