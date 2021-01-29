She looks so different!

Spice Girls star Geri Horner shows off dramatic new look

Geri Horner has debuted her dramatic new look, after cutting and dying her own hair.

The 48-year-old, otherwise known as Ginger Spice, decided to give herself a makeover this week – amid lockdown in the UK.

Taking to Instagram, Geri showed off her new fringe and darker hair colour, alongside an old photo of herself with a similar hairstyle as a child.

Geri captioned the post: “DIY Fringe! 💇‍♀️ Swipe right to back when I was 3 ☺️.”

The singer has always been known for her long ginger locks, but has gone a darker shade of brown for the coming months.

Fans and friends commented on the post to compliment the singers new ‘do.

One fan wrote: “Love it 😍 your cut and colour is perfection.”

Fellow Spice Girl star Mel C also commented: “Love it!”