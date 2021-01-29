Spice Girls star Geri Horner shows off dramatic new look

Geri Horner has debuted her dramatic new look, after cutting and dying her own hair.
The 48-year-old, otherwise known as Ginger Spice, decided to give herself a makeover this week – amid lockdown in the UK.
Taking to Instagram, Geri showed off her new fringe and darker hair colour, alongside an old photo of herself with a similar hairstyle as a child.
Geri captioned the post: “DIY Fringe! 💇♀️ Swipe right to back when I was 3 ☺️.”
The singer has always been known for her long ginger locks, but has gone a darker shade of brown for the coming months.
Fans and friends commented on the post to compliment the singers new ‘do.
One fan wrote: “Love it 😍 your cut and colour is perfection.”
Fellow Spice Girl star Mel C also commented: “Love it!”