Spice Girls star Geri Horner shows off dramatic new look

She looks so different!

By
Grace Flannery
-
Geri Horner has debuted her dramatic new look, after cutting and dying her own hair.

The 48-year-old, otherwise known as Ginger Spice, decided to give herself a makeover this week – amid lockdown in the UK.

Taking to Instagram, Geri showed off her new fringe and darker hair colour, alongside an old photo of herself with a similar hairstyle as a child.

 

Geri captioned the post: “DIY Fringe! 💇‍♀️ Swipe right to back when I was 3 ☺️.”

The singer has always been known for her long ginger locks, but has gone a darker shade of brown for the coming months.

Fans and friends commented on the post to compliment the singers new ‘do.

One fan wrote: “Love it 😍 your cut and colour is perfection.”

Fellow Spice Girl star Mel C also commented: “Love it!”

