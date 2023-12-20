Spencer Matthews responds to fans’ concerns over his sudden weight loss

Spencer Matthews has responded to fans’ concerns over his sudden weight loss.

The former Made in Chelsea star recently posted a series of pictures of himself to his Instagram as part of a paid sponsorship with Marks and Spencer.

The reality star was dressed smartly in a navy ensemble, but fans took more notice of his trim physique than his outfit.

The post has nearly 300 comments, with a huge chunk of them coming from concerned followers.

One user wrote, “Oh gosh! Spenny! What’s with the weight loss? X,” while another wrote, “The weight loss aged him 40 years.”

Explaining the reason behind his new body, Spencer has since told fans: “I’m training for a huge event next year. Looking to raise some serious money for a great cause. Announcement coming early in the new year.”

Spencer also shared a snippet of his training regime to his Instagram Story, and wrote: “Big things coming next year.”

Spencer has had previous extreme transformations, his main one occurring after he became sober and started following a strict diet and gym routine.

In a 2019 interview with GQ Magazine, Spencer spoke about the impact giving up alcohol has had on him.

“I’ve unlocked parts of my mind that I didn’t know were there. I function at 80 per cent capacity, where before I had my hands tied behind my back.”

Spencer explained. “I find it funny that people are like, ‘Well done. That must have been so hard.’ But it’s rare to find someone who gives up alcohol who regrets it.”

This mentality is a total 180 from his days on Made in Chelsea between 2011 and 2015, where he was notorious for attending parties and nightclubs and being a serial dater.

Spencer has been married to Irish presenter Vogue Williams since 2018, and the couple share three kids together – Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and baby Otto, 17 months.

The couple tied the knot at his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018, months before they welcomed their first child Theodore.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Spencer said: “I was still drinking when we got married in 2018 up in Glen Affric in Scotland, so there was plenty of champagne and whisky at the wedding…”

“I took a paddleboard out on the loch in the morning with James Middleton. We mistimed it and only got in 15 minutes before the service.”

Months later, the former Made In Chelsea star quit drinking for good, shortly before their son Theodore was born.

Spencer confessed: “Typically, in my life, I have been a selfish individual and I feel less selfish with her, particularly now that we have children. I try my best to put the kids first.”

Spencer launched his clean liquor brand, CleanCo, in 2019 after experiencing the gap in the market upon becoming sober.

“There was very little out there when I went sober.”

“You’d need to drink 31 clean gin and tonics to compare a single normal gin and tonic,” explained Matthews.