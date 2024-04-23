Sir David Attenborough is replaced as the Planet Earth narrator as BBC collaborates with Children In Need

Sir David Attenborough has been replaced as the Planet Earth narrator in a BBC collaboration with Children In Need.

The popular BBC nature documentary, which first premiered in 2006, has had a major change for its latest episode.

To celebrate Earth Day, children have taken over the narration from the legendary broadcaster and biologist, Sir David.

Planet Earth III has joined forces with BBC Children In Need and selected schools that helped to fundraise for the show to feature in the episode.

49 schoolchildren from ages nine to 13 can be heard reading from Sir David’s original scripts in the episode.

The heart-warming episode is now available on BBC iPlayer.

The episode description reads: “You don’t have to be Sir David Attenborough to become a voice for nature.”

Introducing the episode, the children said: “Welcome to a very special episode of Planet Earth III, narrated by schoolchildren from all over the UK.”

“Because you don’t have to be Sir David Attenborough to become a voice for nature.”

“We can all speak up on behalf of our wonderful planet Earth. It’s one of the most powerful ways to help protect it.”

As part of the Become A Voice For Nature campaign, schools across the UK played the special episode in a virtual assembly.

Wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly, who was involved in the virtual assembly, said: “I’m thrilled to be presenting the Become a Voice for Nature live schools assembly on Earth Day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzie Daly (@lizziedalywild)

“I want to encourage schools across the UK to download a Become a Voice for Nature resource pack from the BBC Children in Need website and join us to hear more from the producers of Planet Earth III and learn more about the planet, how it impacts our lives and what we can do to protect it.”

“I can’t wait, to see you all there.”