Siannise Fudge shares loved-up snaps with new boyfriend Parris Trae

Siannise Fudge has shared a series of loved-up snaps with her new boyfriend Parris Trae.

The 28-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2020 winter series of Love Island, is currently on holidays in Cyprus with her beau.

In one photo from the trip, posted to her Instagram Stories, Siannise wrote: “Happiest when with u.”

In another snap shared on Wednesday, the reality star wrote: “Beach days with u.”

Siannise only went Instagram official with Parris, 27, earlier this month.

She was previously in a relationship with fellow Love Island star Luke Trotman, but the couple called it quits at the end of 2021 after over a year together.

Luke recently confirmed his romance with journalist Chelsea Kate, and the couple are reportedly already engaged.

A source told MailOnline earlier this month: “It was love at first sight with Luke and Chelsea. Their romance blossomed overnight into a serious relationship and although it’s not been long, they both know they’re the one for each other.”

“Luke has made London feel like home for Chelsea who’s from Australia and they’re very happy together.”