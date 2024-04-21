Sheridan Smith splits from boxer boyfriend – days after shock West End show closure

Sheridan Smith has split from her boyfriend Dave “Rocky” Ryan, just days after the shock closure of her West End show.

The actress, 42, had been dating the boxer for six months, with their romance beginning last autumn.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Sheridan decided to end things with Dave a few weeks ago after their romance fizzled out.”

“Thankfully her stage show has kept her busy and there is no bad blood after they ended on good terms,” they added.

The BAFTA award winner was starring in the West End show Opening Night, which was met with harsh reviews.

This resulted in the show closing two months earlier than planned.

The source continued: “Despite poor reviews, Sheridan is incredibly proud of the show and looking forward to her next West End project.”

“She has realised that theatre is her one true love and is enjoying her new single status.”

The actress took to Instagram to confirm her romance with Dave back in October, him being the brother of her boxer pal Sandy Ryan.

Sheridan split from her fiancée Jamie Horn back in 2021 after three years together.

The couple share a son named Billy.