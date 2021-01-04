Shaughna Phillips accused of being in a ‘secret relationship’ while on Love Island

Shaughna Phillips accused of being in a ‘secret relationship’ while on Love...

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has been accused by fans of having a “secret relationship” while she was on the hit reality show.

The UK star sparked backlash fron fans after she posted a cryptic snap on her Instagram, cosying up to a mysterious shirtless man, whose face was covered with an emoji.

The now deleted picture was captioned: “Starting 2021 with the same people I started 2020 with, and feeling very lucky ❤️”.

It was this caption that caused the speculation as fans and followers were left confused, wondering how the star could still be in a relationship with the same mysterious beau having not only taken part in Love Island but also Celebs go Dating within that year.

Both TV series following a bunch of singletons in search for love.

Shaughna replied to one comment suggesting that she went on the show to help her mum financially.

She was asked: “Surely if you’re in a relationship you wouldn’t be going on dating programmes?”.

Her now deleted response read: “If you had the ability to potentially change your mum’s/parents’ life, would you? For me, personally, being able to help my mum in anything she financially would need outweighed ANY other scenario.

“That’s the relationship that means everything to me, and I would do anything to give her the life she deserves. We may not agree, but I hope you understand my decisions.”

But since deleting the post Shaughna has now insisted that her romance with the mystery man is new and that she was in fact single before appearing on Love Island.

Her rep told OK! magazine: “Over the past few weeks Shaughna has met someone who she is currently dating. Prior to this Shaughna has been single since before her appearance on Love Island – so in total has been single for two years until now.

“Love Island has given Shaughna many fantastic commercial opportunities which she is so very grateful for.”