Seann Walsh opens up about Strictly kissing scandal on I’m A Celeb

Seann Walsh has opened up about his Strictly Come Dancing kissing scandal on last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The comedian appeared on the popular BBC show back in 2018, and he was paired up with Russian professional dancer Katya Jones.

The pair hit headlines after they were pictured kissing on a boozy night while Seann was in a longterm relationship with Rebecca Humphries and Katya was married to fellow pro dancer Neil Jones.

On Thursday night, Seann’s fellow I’m A Celeb campmate Sue Cleaver told the comedian: “I don’t think I know your story..,” which prompted him to open up about the kissing scandal.

“It was [just a kiss]. So, me and my dancer partner, who was married and I was in a relationship, we were photographed kissing when we were on Strictly Come Dancing.”

“That was it. That was front page of every newspaper. To be totally honest with you, my poor girlfriend at the time then posted a statement and then that was the end of me.”

Sue questioned whether the pair had reconciled after the scandal, to which Seann replied: “No. Oh God, no. I said sorry.”

Seann told Sue that he apologised publicly while sat next to Will.I.Am and Samuel L. Jackson on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life,” the comedian recalled. “And I have to say, probably the worst moment of my life.”

“I felt at the time because I had the guilt of the humiliation I had caused, because I caused that publicly, that maybe it would make it better if I apologised publicly.”

Speaking in a confessional in the hut, Seann said: “That’s something in my life that I don’t want to go back to. Obviously, I knew it would come it. It came up so naturally here.”

“I just wanna move on and it’s really nice to have people that will listen,” Seann continued.

“It’s so lovely and wonderful. But I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened, and I really want this to be a positive experience which it has been.”

“But I just wanna come out of her and I wanna move forward.”

After the photos of Seann and Katya emerged, Seann’s girlfriend at the time Rebecca dramatically dumped him, and shared a statement on Twitter.

She wrote: “Hello there. My name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn’t sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up.”

“It’s incredibly good of Seann and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends, and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK. What I have also kindly received are many offers to sell my side of the story, but I would prefer for it to be on my own terms.”

“Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink,” she explained.

“We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.”

“But – this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim. I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love.”

“Believe in yourself and your instincts. It’s more than lying. It’s controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they’re anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you.”

“It’s important also to recognise that in these situations those who hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability.

“I think it certainly does in Sean’s case. Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I’m not sorry I took the cat though. Love, Rebecca,” she added.