Scarlett Moffatt reveals she considered plastic surgery after being targeted by trolls

The reality star received cruel comments about her appearance after her stint on I'm A Celeb

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she considered plastic surgery after being targeted by trolls.

The reality star rose to fame on the UK version of Gogglebox, and went on to win I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here in 2016.

During her appearance on Lorraine earlier today, the 30-year-old recalled online trolls sending her cruel comments about her appearance.

She said: “All of that positive feedback I got after coming out of the jungle came with a lot of negativity that I just wasn’t prepared for, I wasn’t prepared for the projection of hate that I received online and in the media.”

“Everything seemed to get on top of me, it felt as if I couldn’t win.”

“One of the big things – and now that I’m in a better place I can’t believe I let it affect me so much – I remember there being loads of articles about my nose and I got really badly trolled about my nose.”

“People said, ‘you’ve gone too far with the surgery, rhinoplasty experts say she’s gone too far.’ This is just the nose that I was born with.”

“Because I was bullied when I was younger, I suffered with self-esteem issues anyway, but my nose was always something I loved about myself. All of a sudden I had this new thing to hate about myself and everybody was telling me it was awful.”

“I remember I was meant to film something and I actually sat and googled the whole day to see if I could find a surgery where I could actually get a nose job to make my nose bigger.”