Sam Thompson ‘so unwell’ and in ‘excruciating pain’ with mystery illness

Zara McDermott has revealed her boyfriend Sam Thompson is in “excruciating pain” so intense he “feels like he’s going to die”.

The 24-year-old told her Instagram followers on Sunday that her Made in Chelsea star boyfriend started feeling sick a “few weeks ago” and that he has now “gone downhill again.”

Taking to Instagram on her second account @adaywithzara, the Love Island star explained that Sam had lost weight, had no appetite, couldn’t keep his eyes open and also couldn’t concentrate.

She wrote: “Just put Sam back to bed… bless his heart he’s so unwell again.”

“A few weeks ago he was really poorly with intensely painful stomach cramps. He had a endoscopy & stool sample that both biopsies detected inflammation; but the dr hasn’t been overly clear as to what that means/why it’s there.”

“He said to come back in a few weeks but in the meantime Sam has gone downhill again. He can barely keep his eyes open, concentrate on anything and he’s losing weight! And also his appetite is not there!”

The reality star continued: “He has good & bad days, yesterday was ok but for the last month he’s had stomach pains around his belly button, some have been intense and he was literally like ‘I’m gonna die’ and then the rest of the time it’s a low level pain!”

In a follow up post, Zara shared a snap of Sam and their cat, with the caption: “A few people asking about the hernia he has – the Dr said he’s not sure if the two are even linked.”

“The fatigue is so bad I’ve never seen him like this before. He keeps falling asleep which he never does. But all of you guys are being so helpful already… Thank you so much.”

Sam shared news of his hernia diagnosis in March as he posted a photo of himself with his thumbs up with the caption: “Appreciate all the messages. Been pretty rough past couple of days!

“Got a hernia on my stomach apparently which isn’t awesome but also not mega bad. Back up and running before you know it.”

Sam said the condition is “very manageable with medication”, adding: “The best news is I have an actual reason to stay home and annoy Zara for the next few days. And she can’t get angry at me!!”